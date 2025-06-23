Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Predicted to Return to Form in 2025
The 2024 NFL Season for the Jacksonville Jaguars was downright awful compared to the hope and excitement that had evolved over the past two seasons.
There's no question that there's a lot of blame to go around with fingers being pointed almost everywhere. However, Trevor Lawrence's poor start to the season and injuries after a nice turnaround were paramount to the plunge. But the fifth-year QB sensation is the key to a change in fortune in Duval in 2025.
"Last year, [Lawrence had] 11 touchdowns, seven interceptions, only 2,045 yards. You know, it was a definitely down year for Trevor compared to what so many people were hoping for and expecting. Now, obviously, his rookie year was terrible all the way around, both in terms of production and everything going on around them. But I'd say last year, nobody was really expecting the Jaguars, in my opinion, to go 4-13 and just completely implode, and for Trevor to have so many injuries," said Jaguars On SI's John Shipley in an episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
"Now as the franchise quarterback, they go nowhere without him, so he needs to be in the lineup. So to me, the most important aspect of his season coming up is he just has to be healthy. I thought, up until he got hurt, he was playing pretty well last year. I mean, that duel he had with C.J. Stroud in Houston, [and] he was playing terrific against the Bengals before he got hurt. Once the injuries kind of set in, you saw, he was put together by popsicle sticks and bubble gum at that point last year."
"I thought you actually saw instances of him playing not well, in my opinion, before he got injured. I think the first month of last season is probably the worst he's played since he's a rookie. Really tough outing against the Browns, really tough outing against the Bills, really tough outing against the Texans. Those are three games in a row that it just looks rough for Trevor. In my opinion, he picked it up pretty significantly after that, and was actually playing some pretty good football up again until he got hurt against Philadelphia, and I believe it was Week Nine, then gets hurt again against the Houston Texans".
The veteran writer concluded the show with a message of what could have been for the Jaguars in 2024.
"So you know, yeah, his play was up-and-down last year. In my opinion, before he got hurt, but he started to turn things around. The biggest thing is, again, staying healthy. If he doesn't get hurt last year, maybe he strings together another couple of performances and has a more encouraging year than he ended up having".
With a new system and a rejuvinated franchise quarterback completely synchronized, 2025 could be the awakening from a nightmare and the transition into a real dream era in Duval.
