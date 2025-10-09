One Crucial Area Liam Coen Wants Trevor Lawrence to Improve
When the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Head Coach Liam Coen, fans immediately thought about how he could help quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit his full potential. As offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coen was able to engineer a career year out of Baker Mayfield.
T-Law came out of Clemson as one of the most heralded QB prospects in the modern era. Through his first four seasons with the Jaguars, he had repeatedly shown the promise that made him such a coveted talent, but had never quite fully put it all together. He had a particularly discouraging campaign in 2024 before he injured his shoulder and then went down for the remainder of the year with a concussion two weeks later.
The Jaguars had already collected an enticing trove of offensive weapons, especially after drafting second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. If Coen could coax a breakthrough out of Trevor Lawrence and turn him into one of the game's top quarterbacks, Jacksonville could be a true contender.
Trevor Lawrence's decision-making needs work
Through the first five weeks of the 2025 NFL season, Head Coach Liam Coen has his Jacksonville Jaguars looking like legitimate playoff threats, leading them to a promising 4-1 start. However, Trevor Lawrence's development has come along slowly. He did have a significant breakthrough in Week 5's Monday Night Football upset over the Kansas City Chiefs.
T-Law stared down Patrick Mahomes and put up 221 yards on 18-of-25 passing with one touchdown to one interception. His pick came on a highly controversial no-call in which his intended receiver, Parker Washington, was laid out on what looked like defensive pass interference. Lawrence also ran 10 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.
He showed that he could raise the ceiling of the offense with his legs against the Chiefs, running with confidence, decisiveness, and aggression. Coen loves that part of Lawrence's game, but he does think he could dial it back in terms of the physicality. When Jacksonville media asked him whether he's spoken to his quarterback about sliding more, he had this to say:
"Yeah, we did. We talked about it downstairs after the game. We did, in the lobby, we were talking about it, and I said, ‘Dude, I just want you to protect yourself, whatever that is for you. I can't truly tell you what that looks like, because I haven't been in your shoes at this level.’
"And so, we talked, I was just like, ‘Dude, it does frustrate as well. It will frustrate the defense more when you do run, and now they don't hit you when you slide.’ So, it can frustrate and irritate the opposing team, the opposing defense, when you're able to get out, still remain a passer, but then you do take off, and now they can't touch you, and it's like that can become frustrating for them. So that's a little game within the game that we were talking about, but he didn't really have much of an answer. It was just like, ‘Hey, that's kind of how I was, I'm running,’ and I respect and appreciate it, but we do need to keep him healthy.”
