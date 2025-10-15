AFC South Round-Up: Jaguars Lost Valuable Ground
Through six weeks, the AFC South has proven that it isn't the cakewalk that many expected this division to be heading into the 2025 NFL season. It's actually fielding two of the top teams in the conference right now between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts.
There's a pretty decent chance that two different playoff teams could be coming out of the AFC South when the regular season's all said and done. Of course, finishing at the top of the division is still the best way to guarantee a shot at the Super Bowl. The Jacksonville Jaguars were knocked down a peg in Week 6, falling to the Seattle Seahawks at home 20-12. They'll need to act quickly to make up the ground they lost in their last game.
AFC South race will be interesting
1. Indianapolis Colts (5-1, 1-0 in div.)
Last game: 31-27 win vs. Arizona Cardinals
Next game: @ Los Angeles Chargers
The Indianapolis Colts are the cream of the AFC South crop right now. They continued to roll in Week 6, taking care of business at home against the Arizona Cardinals in a narrow 31-27 win. They may have started a new streak, but not everything is all well and good in Indy.
While the offense with Daniel Jones has shown to be a true powerhouse this season, the Colts' defense hasn't been nearly as good as initially expected. They've given up the 19th-most yards this year, despite facing some middling competition: Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Cardinals. Indianapolis will have to prove that its defense is up to task against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, even with their offensive line and running back depth completely obliterated.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2, 1-0 in div.)
Last game: 20-12 loss vs. Seattle Seahawks
Next game: vs. Los Angeles Rams in London
The Jacksonville Jaguars raised a lot of alarming questions in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Their ground game was completely neutralized, and Trevor Lawrence was put through the wringer, pressured 33 times and sacked a career-high seven times. They'll have to prove that their offensive line can bounce back against Jared Verse and an elite Los Angeles Rams pass rush in London.
Like the Colts, there's a lot of doubt surrounding the Jaguars' strong start to the season. Getting the job done against a strong playoff contender in LA could erase most of the hesitation, if not all of it. However, taking a second straight loss would put this team's status as a viable playoff threat in jeopardy.
3. Houston Texans (2-3, 1-1 in div.)
Last game: 44-10 win @ Baltimore Ravens
Next game: vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Houston Texans are coming off their bye week with a chance to extend their current win streak to three games. They were able to revive their playoff hopes with two straight matchups against bottom-feeders this season: the Tennessee Titans and the injury-riddled Baltimore Ravens.
This clash with the Seattle Seahawks means even more, considering they just beat the Jaguars on the road. Upending Sam Darnold and co. would be a great way for the Texans to get revenge by proxy against Jacksonville.
4. Tennessee Titans (1-5, 0-2 in div.)
Last game: 20-10 loss vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Next game: vs. New England Patriots
The Tennessee Titans have had such an abysmal season that they fired second-year head coach Brian Callahan after just six games, one of which was an upset win. However, their one victory took literal miracles to materialize, including an interception from Cam Ward that was fumbled by the defense and recovered in the end zone for a touchdown, and a 70-plus-yard run by Emari DeMercado that he dropped before crossing the goal line.
Now, they'll be taking on former head coach Mike Vrabel and his New England Patriots at home with an interim at the helm. Clearly, the Titans aren't banking on a run at the playoffs in the remainder of the year, but they do want to see some real signs of improvement from this team and its young players.
