3 Intriguing Fantasy Stats from Jaguars Loss to Seahawks
For the second time in the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars failed to crack 20 points. They were able to eke out a 17-10 win against the Houston Texans in Week 2 with some timely defensive plays and enough offense with their backs against the wall. It wasn't enough versus the Seattle Seahawks, though, as they finally dropped their first game at EverBank Stadium this year.
The Jaguars seemingly turned a corner in their Monday Night Football upset over the Kansas City Chiefs, stealing one away from Patrick Mahomes and the reigning AFC champions behind the spectacular play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Jacksonville's QB couldn't keep the good times rolling against an elite Seattle pass rush.
He had a decent statistical showing, but couldn't make enough plays while constantly under duress. With Brenton Strange and Robert Hainsey out, the protection didn't hold up, and the Jaguars repeatedly took negative plays that put them behind schedule. What did this loss show about their fantasy prospects moving forward?
Jaguars' offense reeling
1. Trevor Lawrence: -0.03 EPA per passing play
At first glance, it seemed like Trevor Lawrence had a good day against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished his Week 6 with 258 yards on 64 percent passing with two touchdowns and no turnovers for just the second time this season. However, a closer look reveals that he had a pretty rough showing.
He only wound up netting 4.4 total yards per dropback, largely due to taking a career-high seven sacks against the 'Hawks, losing 44 yards in the process. T-Law was underwhelming in the first five games for the Jaguars, when he was one of the best-protected quarterbacks in the entire league. He'll need to prove that he can produce under pressure to be a viable fantasy quarterback this year.
2. 4.6 average air yards per completion
Lawrence threw 42 passes and completed nearly two-thirds of them, but only finished with 258 yards. That's because most of his targets were dinks and dunks. The reasoning behind it is solid. Jacksonville fell behind early on and couldn't establish the run against Seattle's impressive defensive line. Throwing it quick and short is a good way to replicate the ground game and alleviate pressure on the quarterback.
However, the Jaguars lost this one partly because the Seahawks were able to hit on big plays downfield that Jacksonville couldn't. Lawrence did attempt five shots 20+ yards through the air, but only connected on one, his touchdown strike to Tim Patrick just outside of the red zone. He also hit on a deep bomb to Brian Thomas Jr., but it was called back due to Travis Hunter Jr. lining up offside. This element of the offense has to be better for Lawrence and Jacksonville's pass-catchers to reach their fantasy ceilings.
