Jaguars Player Flying Up 2025 Fantasy Draft Boards
With Head Coach Liam Coen brought on to revitalize the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense, there's a lot of optimism surrounding their chances in the 2025 NFL season, especially in the fantasy football realm. As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2024, Coen engineered several illustrious campaigns out of his players, including a top-five finish for quarterback Baker Mayfield, a top-20 for running back Bucky Irving, and a top-seven for wide receiver Mike Evans.
The Jaguars may have had a pitiful offensive showing amid their 4-13 finish last year, but they have plenty of enticing weapons for Coen to work with this season. Between Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., and Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville could field a dangerous attack if everyone stays healthy and things go as planned in Coen's first year at the helm.
The main focus will be on what Coen can do for Lawrence and the passing game, but the success they have through the air could also open things up for their running backs on the ground. The Jaguars have one of the most intriguing RB rooms in the league, with Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, and rookie Bhayshul Tuten all offering potential as possible fantasy performers this season.
Tank Bigsby is quickly rising up draft boards for the 2025 fantasy football season
Travis Etienne Jr. is set to be the primary back for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, due to his capabilities as both a rusher and receiver as well as his rapport with fellow Clemson product, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Bhayshul Tuten has impressed early on with his powerful running style and his encouraging touches throughout training camp and preseason.
However, Tank Bigsby could emerge as the Jaguars' most impactful RB this season, especially as it pertains to fantasy football. Yahoo Sports' Matt Okada identified Bigsby as one of the league's fastest risers in terms of average draft position and outlined why:
"The roller coaster of Jaguars running back ADPs continues, as Tank Bigsby has worked his way ahead of Travis Etienne Jr. on Yahoo. Notably, after some chaotic hype around Etienne's usage on the first drive of the preseason, it was Bigsby who dominated the opening opportunities last week against the Saints. And looked good doing it.
All that we've really learned so far is that the Jaguars are still learning themselves. But the curriculum says Bigsby will win this job. He is a perfect analog for Bucky Irving in Liam Coen's offense, while Etienne plays the Rachaad White role. I had Bigsby as the All-Breakout Team RB2 for these reasons, and believe he has a similar ceiling to Irving's RB14 finish last year. Even with this bump in ADP, Bigsby is arguably the cheapest "lead back" in fantasy. If he secures the job and Jacksonville improves under Coen's tutelage, he'll be one of the best values in 2025 drafts."
Last year, Bucky Irving totaled 207 carries for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground while adding 47 catches for another 392 yards receiving. That gave him an average of 14.3 full-PPR points per game, tied for 19th among running backs. The Jaguars will be hoping that Tank Bigsby can find that same level of production for Head Coach Liam Coen.
