2 WR Options for Jaguars After 53-Man Roster Cuts
It was revealed that the Jacksonville Jaguars were in the market for an additional wide receiver after they tried to trade with the Denver Broncos for Devaughn Vele. Ultimately, they were outbid by the New Orleans Saints, who gave up a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-rounder for his services. That left a hole for a big body wideout on Jacksonville's depth chart.
That need only appeared more glaring following the team's cuts to form its 53-man roster. Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen and General Manager James Gladstone elected to only carry over five wide receivers from their training camp roster: Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, and Austin Trammell.
The top four in that group are solid and should all play big roles in the offense as primary targets for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Trammell is still a relative unknown, though, having struggled to establish himself in the NFL in his first three seasons, with only eight career catches for 82 yards. He didn't do much to separate himself from the competition in preseason either, totaling just seven catches for 48 yards.
Jaguars have two solid wide receiver options available after NFL "cut day"
1. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
If the Jacksonville Jaguars want another veteran presence in their wide receiver room, they could look at the trading block. However, there is one experienced pass-catcher available who didn't make a 53-man roster — Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was cut by the Seattle Seahawks.
MVS struggling to make the roster for another team with a shallow WR rotation is a bit of a red flag, but he fits the profile for what the Jaguars are seeking. At 6'4", he offers a huge target for Trevor Lawrence in the middle of the field, outside the numbers, and in the end zone. He was decently productive last season for the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints, grabbing 19 catches for 411 yards and four scores. He could be a solid, cheap addition for Jacksonville who would be happy to play a role as a depth piece.
2. Tru Edwards
If the Jaguars wanted to go the other way and acquire a young player with potential, they should look at Tru Edwards. He didn't test at the NFL Combine, but he's 6'3" with a self-reported 40-inch vertical. That could make him an elite jump ball threat for Trevor Lawrence.
In his final collegiate season for Louisiana Tech, he led Conference USA with 84 catches, going for 986 yards and six touchdowns. This past preseason, he pulled in four receptions for 57 yards and a score for the Los Angeles Rams. Jacksonville shouldn't have much competition for him on the waiver wire, and he could turn out to be a value add with potential to turn into something more.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on these wide receiver targets.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' wide receiver depth when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE