Should Jaguars Take a Chance on CB Samuel Jr?
The Jacksonville Jaguars took a step towards the future last night in the 2025 NFL Draft. With all the publicity that comes from the NFL Draft, sometimes fans forget that there are still available free agents who are looking to get a job for the 2025 NFL season.
One of those players is cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. Samuel was a second-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, and showed signs of being an up and coming defender in the National Football League. However, last season dampened the rise of Samuel.
Only able to compete in four regular season games last year, the cornerback collected 13 total tackles, with 11 being solos. He also had two passes defended. While he wasn't featured much, he did show that he still has the talent to play in the NFL.
In his first three seasons with the Chargers, Samuel collected 163 total tackles, averaging 54.3 per season. His best year came in 2023, when he set new career highs in total tackles with 63, solo tackles with 56, and passes defended with 13.
The value and upside is still there in Samuel, something the Jaguars organization could be interested in. Last year, Jacksonville was near the bottom of the NFL in defense, regardless of the young stars they have on the defensive line. As we know, defense wins championships, and the current state of the Jaguars' defense could still be improved.
While the cornerback room is quite filled with players, there is still room for the Jaguars make if they were to bring in Samuel. Pairing Samuel on either the right or left side alongside Jarrian Jones for example, would be a step in the right direction for the defensive side of the ball.
Samuel did deal with injuries last season which kept him off the field for a majority of the year, which could be a reason that no franchise has taken a chance on the young cornerback. Still with the upside of a second round pick, Samuel would have to show that he is injury-free before any franchise, including the Jaguars, should take a chance on him.
