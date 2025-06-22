Jaguars' Tyson Campbell Will Have a Big Impact in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars want to get better in every part of their team. From offense, defense, and special teams, the team wants to be the best at everything. Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have brought in the right players to give the team a better chance to find success starting next season. The group the Jaguars have put together is good for the franchise.
A lot of buzz has been made about the offensive side of the ball this offseason. They did go after an offensive-minded head coach in Coen, and that is good overall. But you cannot forget about the defensive side of the ball with this team. That side of the ball is important because it starts with them to get the team going next season.
The defense side of the ball is very talented as well. Last season was not a good year for the defense, but in some spots, they showed what they could do. Some players on the defensive side took it personally last season, and it showed in how they showed up this offseason, ready to get things going.
The Jaguars do have multiple player-makers on the defensive side of the ball. And now with the fresh start that they will get, they have the opportunity to show what they can do and play freely. Next season, the defense will play a huge part in whether this team can find success or not. They have to give something and play way better than they did last season.
"The Jaguars struggled in the man-heavy scheme they played last season. In Campanile’s multi-defense, it seems like players are more comfortable," said Juston Lewis of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union.
"The Jaguars left the corner position largely untouched this offseason. They brought in Jourdan Lewis to play nickel through free agency and drafted Hunter."
"Those were the only two major moves the team made this offseason. It shows that with a healthy Campbell, they think they’ll be a lot better than they were last season."
“He’s got good vision on the quarterback right now,” Coen said. “Playing a little bit of a different scheme than he’s been playing over the last year and being a little bit more vision on the quarterback, patience, playing a little bit of off-man."
“I just think that’s kind of where he’s going to be able to excel.”
