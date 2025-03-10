Jaguars Veteran In Need of Turning Clocks Back in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars have parted ways with a whole cast of characters since the conclusion of the season. Beginning with head coach Doug Pederson followed by former general manager Trent Baalke to a Christian Kirk and Evan Engram, the 2025 Jaguars will look very different.
Different doesn’t always mean bad however. There are several players that could be coming into the franchise within the next few days through free agency, giving the fans of Jacksonville something to cheer for.
That being said, one familiar face that will be sticking around in 2025 is defensive end Josh Hines-Allen. While Hines-Allen has been extended to stay in Jacksonville until the 2028 season, there are certain things the defense could use in Hines-Allen’s game until then.
What the Jaguars defense needs going into 2025 is for Hines-Allen to return to his 2023 form. 2023 was Hines-Allen’s biggest year since breaking into the National Football League, and even propelled him to the contract he has now.
In 2023, Hines-Allen played in a full 17 game season and collected terrific defensive numbers. At the conclusion of the campaign, Hines-Allen finished with 66 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, and a career high 17.5 quarterback sacks.
By no means was Hines-Allen a disappointing player for the Jaguars in 2024. Hines-Allen again played in a full 17 games and saw a small decrease in his total tackles (45) solo tackles (23) and quarterback sacks (8). In fact, Allen finished in a 27th place tie with several other defenders with eight sacks last season.
Given the Jaguars were near the bottom of the NFL in average offensive yards allowed per game, Hines-Allen still found a way to stand out. While he wasn’t the premier defender on the squad last season, fans always felt better when Hines-Allen was out and competing on the grass.
Perhaps now under new leadership, especially in new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will bring out a new side that we have yet to see from Hines-Allen. If Hines-Allen can return to the form he had two years ago, while building off of his 2024 campaign, he could easily live up to his status of being the fourth highest paid pass rushers in the NFL in 2025.
