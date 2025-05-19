Who is the Jaguars' Most Underrated Player?
With plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball for the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster, a lot of reshuffling of expectations is set to take place.
Nearly every position group has been altered in some way, with the Jaguars moving on from several key veterans from the past regime over the course of the offseason. And between the draft and free agency, the Jaguars have added 12 new veterans and 31 new rookies (nine draft picks and 22 undrafted free agents).
With so much of the middle and bottom levels of the roster being adjusted, that means there has been a changing of order in terms of most underrated players, most important building blocks, most reliable veterans, and more.
The question of the Jaguars' most underrated player came up as Pro Football Focus looked at representatives for all 32 teams. And for PFF, the answer landed on veteran left tackle Walker Little.
"Little delivered a career year in 2024, emerging as a steady presence on Jacksonville’s offensive line, and the team rewarded him with a contract extension this past year," PFF said.
"Little was not just Jacksonville’s best offensive linemen this past season, but has also done a solid job for his career, allowing just a 1.5% knockdown (sacks plus quarterback hits) rate, which ranks tied for 29th with 2021 draft peer Rashawn Slater among 115 qualifying offensive tackles since 2021."
Little makes a ton of sense as an answer for Jacksonville, even if his solid play over the years has not always translated into him landing a starting job with the franchise.
Little was a backup as a rookie, lost the right tackle job in 2022, opened the year as a starter in 2023 due to Cam Robinson's injury before being moved to left guard and eventually suffering an injury. Then in 2024, Little was not given any real shot to win the left tackle job from Robinson and was only placed in the starting lineup after Robinson was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.
Little has consistently been the most productive Jaguars offensive lineman when in the lineup throughout the course of his career, though, and he should be in line to do again in 2025 in the event he starts.
