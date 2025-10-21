Jaguars' Travis Hunter Nominated For Top Honor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter just had the most productive day of his young career in a Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and as a result he has a chance of earning a top honor.
"Travis Hunter is nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week after totaling eight receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown along with a pass defensed in Week 7. Hunter is the fifth player in the NFL since at least 1999 to record 100-plus receiving yards, a touchdown and a pass defensed in a single game," the Jaguars announed Tuesday on social media.
Hunter's Big Day
While the Jaguars otherwise struggled in the 35-7 loss to the Rams, Hunter shined. Hunter caught eight passes for 101 yards and his first touchdown, all while also recorded a pass breakup against Davante Adams and contributing 14 snaps on defense.
"Yeah, early on it was hard to get anybody into a rhythm offensively. Then in the second half there definitely was a plan going into the game that we wanted to utilize him more on the offensive side of the ball, specifically trying to get the ball into his hands, and then the first half was just kind of funky the way we couldn't get anybody the ball consistently and get into a rhythm," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game.
"Then he was able to make some plays in the second half. Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] was able to find him on some things that were obviously designed to go to him in some ways. Happy that he got his first touchdown; tough to see it come in that moment.
With Hunter's momentum building on the offensive side of the ball after his big day, the No. 2 pick could be expected to take a significant jump over the second half of the season.
"I told coach to get me the ball, I'll go out there and make a play. He got me the ball, and I did what I had to do," Hunter said about his first NFL touchdown.
The Jaguars and Hunter have a bye week in Week 8 before taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.
