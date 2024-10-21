Jaguars Rookie Report: How Did the 2024 Class Do in Week 7?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting big things out of their 2024 rookie class, and each week we will be looking at exactly what the rookie group does on Sundays.
So, how did the Jaguars' rookies play in the 32-16 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday? We break it down below.
WR Brian Thomas Jr. (Round 1, No. 23 overall)
It was another big week for Jaguars rookie star Brian Thomas Jr., who continues to set himself apart and find his name in rare company after his electric start. Thomas caught five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown -- his fourth of the season -- while finding success against the Patriots' top player in cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Thomas beat the elite cornerback for a 58-yard gain in the first half and then later beat him again on a two-point conversion to give the Jaguars a 22-10 lead.
"Brian Thomas, I think each week he keeps getting better and better," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the win.
"This is something we have to continue and continue to find ways to scheme him open. I thought Press [Offensive Taylor] did a nice job this week in doing that and getting him some balls down the field
DL Maason Smith (Round 2, No. 48 overall)
Maason Smith was a healthy scratch in Week 7.
CB Jarrian Jones (Round 3, No. 96 overall)
The Jaguars' defensive structure looked a bit different this week with Darnell Savage moving from the slot cornerback position to safety. This meant Jarrian Jones and Antonio Johnson would split time in the slot, with Jones recording three solo tackles and an impressive pass breakup in the second half.
OT Javon Foster (Round 4, No. 114 overall)
Javon Foster was a healthy scratch in Week 7.
DL Jordan Jefferson (Round 4, No. 116 overall)
Jordan Jefferson was active for the second week in a row after being a healthy scratch for the first five games. He played mostly a rotational role and didn't record a tackle, and was flagged for one offsides penalty.
CB De'Antre Prince (Round 5, No. 153 overall)
De'Antre Prince continued to play a special teams role, which has been his calling for most of the 2024 season -- or at least since Week 2. With Tyson Campbell back in the lineup, Prince is unlikely to see many snaps on defense.
RB Keilan Robinson (Round 5, No. 167 overall)
Keilan Robinson is on injured reserve.
K Cam Little (Round 6, No. 212 overall)
The Jaguars didn't need to use Little's leg much on Sunday, but he did make all three of his extra point attempts and made a 21-yard field goal in his lone field goal attempt.
EDGE Myles Cole (Round 7, No. 236)
Myles Cole was a healthy scratch in Week 7.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.