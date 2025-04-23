Insider Casts Even More Doubt On Jaguars, Mason Graham
For months, it seemed like Mason Graham was the obvious fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5.
Now, though, it sure seems like doubt is starting to creep in from national analysts.
The latest of which is Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who believes the Jaguars are now more likely to pivot to selecting an offensive player instead of a defensive one.
"The closer we get to Thursday, the more I think the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to go offense and not defense at No. 5," Breer said.
"I don’t know where that’ll leave Michigan DT Mason Graham (I’ve heard the analytics people with some teams aren’t wild about Graham), but it could cause him to slip a few spots—plenty of people see him behind Ole Miss OT Walter Nolen as a prospect. Nolen, though, has character questions to work through."
It is worth noting that Graham very well could still be an option at No. 5 and that the Jaguars could simply be sending mixed signals ahead of the draft. But for now, it certainly seems as if momentum is moving away from Graham.
The question then is who would the Jaguars select if they don't take Graham? Boise state running back Ashton Jeanty has gained recent momentum, while the Jaguars could always pivot to offensive line or a pass-catcher.
With it being the first draft for new general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars have a wide cast of options when it comes to No. 5.
"Yeah, quite frankly, I think that every Draft, there ends up being players that are very good at all positions from start to finish. I think that that probably doesn't come as a surprise when you look at the most recent drafts that I've been a part of, especially with those day-three selections, even those undrafted college free agents, who in Los Angeles had played a high volume of snaps and contributed in a significant way early in their rookie contract," Gladstone said last week.
"Yeah, I think there are some public-facing positions that everybody has a pretty good understanding that are deep in that year's Draft. I don't think there's a single position that we would label as being without talent. All of them can produce somebody for us that would contribute in a notable way fairly early in their rookie contract along the entirety of the Draft.”
