Jaguars Make a Move — See Their Latest NFL Power Ranking
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten off to a great start this season. They have come out of the gate firing on all cylinders. Their fast start has put them in a great position to move forward for the rest of the season.
Last week, they went on the road to the West Coast and played a good San Francisco 49ers team and came out on top. These types of games are usually the ones that the Jaguars lose, just because they are on the other side of the country. But not his season.
They are looking like the team to beat in the AFC South. That is something that the Jaguars have not been in the last couple of seasons. This has been a team that has improved from a season ago. You can tell that the new regime has changed the culture and has had a great impact so far in their first season with the Jaguars. The change needed to happen, and so far it is paying off. The Jaguars pushed all the right buttons this offseason, and you are seeing it on the field in their play.
Heading into Week 5 of the season, the Jaguars are still at 3-1 and looking to improve that record this Sunday. They will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in a good battle. It is going to be a challenge for this Jaguars team, but one they want and are excited about. But before we get there, we look at the latest NFL rankings.
On SI has the Jacksonville Jaguars ranked at No. 15 heading into Monday Night Football.
15. Jacksonville Jaguars
"No, it isn’t Travis Hunter. Hunter has had a slow start as he tries to navigate playing both sides of the ball, though he did make a highlight-reel catch on a big scoring drive vs. the 49ers. Instead, the top rookie has been electric running back Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten has scored through the air and on the ground and had a 50-yard kick return to set the Jaguars up out of halftime in Week 4," said our
John Shipley,
Now there are expectations going forward with this team. They will continue to get better and make a case why they are the most improved team this season.
