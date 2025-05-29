Jaguars' Travon Walker Reflects on Contract Situation
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker is expected to be around for a long, long time.
When it comes to Walker's impending contract, it truly feels like a question of when it will happen, not if.
With the Jaguars picking up Walker's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, an extension certainly seems to be on the horizon in the future at some point. But for now, Walker is simply focusing on what he can control.
“Right now, I am not worried about that," Walker said.
"I just leave that up to my agent and the people upstairs. I was excited. Obviously, I am here in Jacksonville for a little bit longer. I still have to come out here and do what I am supposed to do every day. Nothing is guaranteed.”
The Jaguars' past regime made Walker the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it is the Jaguars' new regime that is set to eventually pay him. And it is that same regime that thus far seems all in on his talent.
"A pro. A pro’s pro. He’s done things the right way since the day he walked in here. He’s got a great demeanor in terms of just being around the building, being in the meeting setting, but also out here on the grass. He knows how to practice," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after Wednesday's OTA practice.
"You don’t see him out of control all that often. He has really good body control for a big guy. I’m sure he could probably do a lot more damage out here in some of these settings than he’s allowing on, but because he’s doing it the right way. He’s focusing on his fundamentals and techniques, he’s trying to do the right things all the time. You can definitely see some of the leadership qualities he has just naturally.”
After 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss as a rookie, Walker has seen his production explode the last two seasons. In 2023, Walker recorded 10 sacks and 10 tackles for loss and took a clear jump forward in a season in which the Jaguars badly needed him to.
Walker then had the best year of his career in 2024, recording 10.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. Over the last few seasons, Walker has teamed with Josh Hines-Allen to form one of the best and most productive pass-rushing duos in the entire NFL, exactly what the Jaguars were hoping for when they selected Walker.
