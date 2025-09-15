Liam Coen Explains Intense Trevor Lawrence Interaction During Jaguars Loss

Jaguar Report

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and head coach Liam Coen before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and head coach Liam Coen before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
There were plenty of notable moments in the Jacksonville Jaguars' tough 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

There were moments that mattered, such as Trevor Lawrence's red-zone interception on the second drive of the game; Travis Hunter's pass-interference on fourth down; and Brian Thomas Jr.'s drop on fourth down with a little over three minutes left.

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Then there are moments that matter very little -- if at all -- that become Monday morning fodder and trend on social media. The Jaguars got one of those on Sunday, too, with head coach Liam Coen becoming visibly frustrated and animated at Lawrence after an incomplete.

"That was just one throw. I was pissed. It is what it is. That’s emotion — it’s not personal ever," Coen said after the game.

"It’s me kind of getting worked up. He threw a dime in the back of the end zone to make a play. I was very pleased with his competitive nature and the way he stayed calm on the sideline. He’s pretty even-keeled, which is good for me. I need that.”

After downplaying the moment, Coen noted the ups and downs of Lawrence's performance in his three-touchdown, two-interception loss.

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

“Obviously the turnovers are hard, but if it’s his fault, I can’t say. I’ve got to watch it. One I will say is, I thought he competed his tail off. I thought he was getting us in and out of the right things and made a lot of good throws. He made some really good throws for us," Coen said.

"I gotta go look at it, and some of the ones he missed, and see what that looked like, but we can win with him playing like that and limiting — obviously — the turnovers. Whether it’s who’s fault ... Is it my fault as the play-caller? Was it a bad design? Was it an errant throw? Was it a missed block? Who knows what that looks like. I was very proud of the competitor that he was today.”

After the game, Lawrence spoke on his and Coen's relationship and why their differing styles are actually a positive.

“It's really good. The communication is really high. Coach is really passionate, which is something that I've noticed ever since he's been here, and I love that about him. He'll get fired up. You know, there's times where I'm not always that way — I'm kind of a little more even-keeled," Lawrence said.

"But he's honestly brought a little bit more of that out of me, which I think has been good for our offense. I kind of feed off of him, and there are times we get excited and get fired up. There's a sense of urgency though too, when things aren't going great, where I feel like he does hold us accountable and he’s not afraid to rip into us a little bit. So, I think that's good — there's a sense of urgency for us and we need to get better ... we can improve.”

