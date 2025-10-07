Liam Coen Breaks Down Trevor Lawrence's Miraculous Game-Winner
The Jacksonville Jaguars put on a show in Week 5's Monday Night Football clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. They narrowly edged out the AFC champions, 31-28, bringing back the cardiac cats along with their retro prowler uniforms. As if the one-score finish wasn't enough, the Jaguars had to get the victory in dramatic fashion to appease their national audience.
With just 1:45 left in the contest, Patrick Mahomes seemingly did what he had done dozens of times for the Chiefs: led a game-winning drive. Kareem Hunt capped off a 12-play, 86-yard drive with a short, two-yard run to the end zone to give Kansas City a 28-24 lead.
The Jaguars needed a touchdown, and they had just under two minutes to get it done, with just one timeout in their pocket. Many thought that the gap between Mahomes and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence would make the difference in this game. They were right, but not in the way they expected.
Trevor Lawrence marched the Jaguars to victory
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a big break to begin their final offensive drive of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Harrison Butker erroneously bounced his kickoff out of bounds to allow the Jags to begin their potential comeback drive at their own 40-yard line. Trevor Lawrence capitalized on that advantageous starting position by leading a seven-play, 60-yard march that ended in a touchdown with just 23 seconds left in the game.
T-Law added several highlights to his resume on that drive. He hit Brian Thomas Jr. on a 33-yard seam route on 3rd-and-7 to keep the Jaguars alive. He followed that up with a dime to Dyami Brown on a deep out for a 13-yard pickup. He nearly put the Chiefs away with his arm, firing a laser to Brown again in the end zone in a minuscule window, but his receiver couldn't come down with that one.
On 3rd-and-13, he drew a defensive pass interference penalty on a target to BTJ. Shortly after that play, it appeared that disaster struck Jacksonville. Lawrence took the snap at the one-yard line, stumbled after right guard Patrick Mekari stepped on his foot, and fell to the ground. Thankfully, he was untouched, got up, and scrambled into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
Head Coach Liam Coen was asked what he was thinking during that chaotic sequence:
"Throw it away (laughter). No, he got stepped on, and he's coming out of it, and you're like, 'Oh, my gosh, throw it away so we can have another down.' Man, what an individual effort. Obviously tough moment where — I can only imagine where he was at in that moment on the ground, but to get up, break, what, three tackles or whatever it was, two tackles, and shed some dude off and go run it in the [end zone] — that's an unbelievable individual effort. Yeah, we'd love it to be cleaner, and just make it a nice executed play, but at the end of the day, it's about winning, and I'm proud of the toughness that he showed at the end of that game."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep up with the budding connection between Head Coach Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence.
Please let us know your thoughts during Lawrence's ludicrous touchdown run when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.