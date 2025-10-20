Liam Coen Makes Critical Decision on Jaguars' Kicker Issue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had their fair share of kicking issues in 2025, but head coach Liam Coen isn't yet losing faith in second-year kicker Cam Little.
Asked Monday if he was debating bringing in kickers for visits and competition for Little during the bye week, Coen was quick to stand by Little.
Coen on Little
"I have a lot of confidence in Cam still," Coen said.
"I just talked to Cam. He was in here today. You know, he's not going anywhere, and we're not doing anything with it. He's gonna get away from this thing for a few days and go reset and the Good, the bad, the ugly, whatever it is, we're starting fresh when get back in here. We have to."
Little has had a rough start to 2025 after a stellar 70-yard field goal in the preseason. Since then, Little has missed four field goals in the last five games along with a missed extra point attempt in Week 6.
This featured a missed 50-yard field goal in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which perhaps subsequently played a role in the Jaguars going for it on fourth down three times from field goal range.
"Got a lot of confidence in the guy. I do. He's very talented. And look, when you walk him out there, obviously a guy that was struggling a little, right? And then you'd love for the first attempt in the game to maybe be like a 30-yarder. All right, here we go. I'm good," Coen said.
"Well, you know, he strolls out there in a 21-0 game where you're struggling to find points. You wanted to see points on the board for morale, and you walk them out there for a 50-yarder in you know, Wembley and in a game that not much is going right.
As a rookie, Little appeared in all 17 regular season games and made 27-of-29 field goals and 27-of-27 extra points. In doing so, he set the rookie franchise record with 27 field goals made. His 93.1 field goal percentage was the highest in franchise history (min. 25 attempts), and he set the rookie franchise record for points scored (108), passing RB Fred Taylor (102).
Little also made five field goals from 50-plus yards, the most by a rookie in franchise history. This included a 59-yard field goal that tied the franchise record.
But this year, Little has failed to be the same player. Coen is confident that this will change, but he will have to make sure he is right.
"He knows he's got to make these kicks, and it's not -- he takes so much accountability. And so he's gonna kick his way out of this thing, and he's gonna make some big kicks for us this year," Coen said.
