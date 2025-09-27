Liam Coen Highlights Area of Concern for Jaguars vs. 49ers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have begun their 2025 NFL season at 2-1. Through three games, they're sitting in a decent position to make a playoff push, especially in a limited AFC Conference. They're a step behind the undefeated Indianapolis Colts, but they could certainly still win the AFC South, too.
However, Jacksonville heads into its harshest matchup yet in Week 4. The San Francisco 49ers are 3-0 and have been to the Super Bowl twice in the last six seasons. They might be dealing with some deflating injuries, but Head Coach Kyle Shanahan's squad can never be taken lightly, regardless of who's suiting up.
On top of that, the Jaguars have yet to win a road game this year. Now, they'll be looking to get their first victory away from EverBank Stadium while dealing with a five-hour flight and a three-hour time change. Needless to say, the 49ers won't be an easy out.
How the 49ers will test the Jaguars' defense
On offense, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars' attack will have to bring their A-game. The San Francisco 49ers like to drop multiple bodies into coverage, pressure the quarterback with a four-man front, and force their opposition to play perfect football without committing any costly mistakes. Between the Jaguars' issues with turnovers and dropped passes this season, they'll have to step it up a notch in Week 4.
On defense, Jacksonville will have to be sure that it keeps San Francisco's playmakers in front and that its defenders make sound, fundamental tackles to prevent big plays after the catch. The Niners have several impressive talents that can create with the ball in their hands, including some high-level receiving weapons out of the backfield. Head Coach Liam Coen highlighted Christian McCaffrey as a point of emphasis for the Jaguars' defense this week:
"And when you've got McCaffrey, ‘Is it six-man pro, is it five-man where he is free releasing? Is he out at the receiver position?’ How they motion him out where he is almost in between a receiver and a running back spot. I mean, that's a challenge to know, especially if you have anything from a coverage standpoint or a blitz standpoint based on where the back is located."
"That definitely presents those challenges, and then as a player, he's talented, so when you get the ball in his hands and maybe short of the sticks and he ends up making somebody miss or breaks a tackle, I thought, like I said, we took a step last week in terms of tackling as a team. We're going to have to be great at it again this week.”
