Liam Coen Reveals Most Admirable Trevor Lawrence Trait He's Seen
It's not unfair to say that Trevor Lawrence had a down year for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2024 NFL season. Since leading his team back to the playoffs for the first time in half a decade in 2022, he's been steadily declining over the past two years.
This has been worrisome for Jags fans who haven't gotten to claim a true franchise quarterback since their first-ever QB in Mark Brunell. To try to revive his development, Jacksonville replaced Doug Pederson with new head coach Liam Coen.
The team will be hoping that Coen can capture the magic he found with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season as their offensive coordinator. With Tampa, he was the architect behind an offense that finished second in passing yards and third in passing touchdowns in the NFL.
Liam Coen identifies most encouraging thing he’s seen in Trevor Lawrence
Despite Lawrence's struggles in 2024, he still possesses plenty of promising traits that could make for a successful postseason quarterback. Between his ability to go through his progressions, his picturesque throwing motion, and his placement into closing passing windows, there's a lot to like about Lawrence's game when he's clicking.
Speaking to FanDuel TV's Kay Adams, though, Head Coach Liam Coen identified a different quality in Trevor Lawrence as his favorite aspect of his new quarterback:
"I think his ownership of how much football and how much offense is probably being thrown at him. He's come out and said, 'Yeah, this is a lot more on my plate than maybe what I've had in the past.' Not to say we're trying to make it hard, right? It's not like longer play calls are cool. It's more just okay, 'How much information are we giving you pre-snap for you to go get us in the best play possible?' That puts a lot on a quarterback."
"His ownership of that, with no wristband, to just go out there and be able to operate a system at a high level so far, I think that's what I'm probably most proud of about him is his ownership of what we're trying to get done on offense."
At Clemson, Trevor Lawrence was able to separate himself as the clear number-one quarterback prospect in large part due to his ability to shred defenses in "hurry-up," clutch situations for the Tigers. In that setting, he had to make reads at the line, adjust his offense accordingly, and find ways to dissect a scrambling defense.
The more comfortable he gets with the Jaguars' new system under Coen, the more opportunities he'll have to replicate that success with Jacksonville. The best version of Lawrence has always projected to be a pocket passer who can obliterate coverages with his mind and his arm. Coen seems to know that and is nurturing it within Lawrence.
