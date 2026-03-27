Jaguars Need the NFL to Fall For 2026 QB Class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars may not have a first-round pick in next month's draft, but that doesn't mean they couldn't benefit from some ol' fashioned draft fourtune.

It happens to lucky franchises every single season, especially in recent years. As quarterbacks get pushed up the boards, talented players get pushed down it. Teams who have already secured the present and future of their quarterback rooms are able to take advantage each season with draft steal after draft steal.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

While it is harder for the Jaguars to benefit from such a trend this year because James Gladstone's first pick is not until No. 56, it is not impossible.

In fact, the Jaguars stand to benefit quite a bit if the NFL falls for the 2026 quarterback class. So while the Jaguars do not need to do any quarterback shopping due to Trevor Lawrence, they could hope for some appeal to come to the young guns over the next month.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2026 QBs

After the wonders Liam Coen did for Lawrence last season, most of the focus on quarterbacks in Jacksonville revolves around what Lawrence may be able to do in his second year in the system. But as the draft inches closer and closer, the chances of the teams falling head over heels for quarterbacks in this year's class grows.

Teams simply get desperate at the position, especially in April. It is why drafts like 2021 and 2024 see high volumes of first-round quarterbacks, but also quite a few notable busts. J.J. McCarthy and Trey Lance were not first-round talents, but they had some upside at the game's most important position.

Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is sacked by. Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

It is worth noting the Jaguars will not really benefit from anything as it pertains to Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders. That one already looks wrapped up as expected, and the Jaguars don't pick for another 50+ picks after that. What happens beyond that seems pertinent to the Jaguars' cause, however.

Ty Simpson has picked up enough buzz, warranted and otherwise, that he certainly seems like he will go before the No. 56 pick. It is the case for most classes to have the No. 2 quarterback go before the No. 56 selection, and this case should be no different. I expect Simpson to go within the top-15 picks or so.

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garrett Nussmeier and Carson Beck seem like the best bets as QB3 and QB4. Neither is really getting projected in the second-round range but quarterbacks go in unique spots once the first round ends. If either passer is able to convince a team to spend a top-50 pick on them is unlikely, but the Jaguars get still see some third-round talent pushed to their picks.

Keep in mind, the Jaguars have three picks in the third-round. If quarterbacks start going in that range, the Jaguars could benefit more than maybe any other team.