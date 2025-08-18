Liam Coen Likes What Jaguars' Running Backs Showed Against Saints
The Jacksonville Jaguars saw a lot to like from their squad in their second 2025 NFL preseason game. While they ended the night tied with the New Orleans Saints, 17-17, after another potential game-winning drive came up short, Head Coach Liam Coen should have plenty of encouraging building blocks to use with his team.
The main topic of conversation after the Jags hired Coen revolved around their passing game. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's development stumbled greatly last season after two straight promising campaigns in 2022 and 2023. Now, Jacksonville is hoping that its new head coach can revitalize its air attack the way he did for Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator last year.
However, the passing game was far from the Jaguars' only cause for concern in 2024. Jacksonville's rushing attack was far from spectacular, too. If Coen is to maximize Lawrence and the Jaguars' receivers, he'll have to ensure that his running backs properly command respect from opposing defenses.
Jaguars' running backs impress in second preseason game against Saints
In their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jacksonville Jaguars only mustered 66 yards rushing on 17 attempts for an average of 3.9 per carry. They were more committed to running the ball in their second go against the New Orleans Saints, totaling 96 yards on the ground.
After the game, Head Coach Liam Coen was asked for his thoughts on the performance from the Jaguars' running backs:
“I was pleased with the way that we're coming off the ball up front, I know it wasn't their starting defense playing, but we did move the ball the way you would expect them to against anybody's second unit, but Tank [Bigsby] and [Travis] Etienne [Jr.] both had some really nice moments. So did [Bhayshul Tuten] and LeQuint [Allen Jr.]. I thought all four of those guys actually had some really nice moments.”
Travis Etienne Jr. finished the afternoon with three carries for 24 yards alongside the Jaguars' first-team offense. LeQuint Allen Jr. logged just two rushes but gained 18 yards. Tank Bigsby also had two attempts but finished with just six yards. Bhayshul Tuten was perhaps the most impressive running back for Jacksonville, with 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.
The Jaguars have several interesting rushers on their roster, each with their own strengths. Etienne Jr. is by far the most threatening receiver of the group, while Bigsby is the best power runner. Tuten offers a nice balance between the two, and Allen Jr. has shown himself to be the best pass protector so far in training camp.
