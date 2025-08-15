Parker Washington Continues to Impress at Jaguars Training Camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't have very many bright spots in the 2024 NFL season. Brian Thomas Jr. proved to be a revelation at wide receiver, but not much else clicked for their offense. Amid key injuries to Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, and Evan Engram, they struggled to identify consistent playmakers aside from BTJ.
One player who did step up was second-year receiver Parker Washington. Due to the various injuries along the depth chart, he emerged as Jacksonville's second-leading wideout in yards. Now, he's looking to build on last season's 32 catches for 390 yards and three touchdowns.
The Jaguars are set to be a much more productive offense overall in 2025, with Lawrence back healthy, new head coach Liam Coen leading from the sidelines, and Travis Hunter Jr. taking over as WR2. They also brought in free agent Dyami Brown as a candidate for their third wide receiver spot, but Washington might have a thing or two to say about that.
Parker Washington has been making plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars in training camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has run into some hurdles throughout training camp, including Brian Thomas Jr. One of the few players who has been consistently stringing together good reps is Parker Washington. New offensive coordinator Grant Udinski was asked about the third-year wideout's performance so far:
"I mentioned it last time. I think that when you see a guy execute something consistently in practice, it gives you the confidence that he can go out there in the game situation. Now the practice setting is a little different than a game, but like I just mentioned previously, we're trying to put these guys in challenging positions. For him to go out and execute those things in the most challenging positions when he's tired and the heat gives you the confidence, whether him or anybody, to go out and do those things on game day."
Dyami Brown got the start alongside Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the first-team offense in the Jaguars' first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's also currently listed as the WR3 on Jacksonville's unofficial depth chart.
However, nothing has been set in stone yet. Parker Washington was listed behind Gabe Davis on the rotation in 2024, but wound up outperforming him. He'll be gunning to prove himself as the clear third receiver behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr. this season.
If he continues to make plays in camp, he could quickly win over the coaching staff. He'll have another good opportunity to gain some favor in the Jaguars' second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 17.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the Day 15 takes now.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Day 15 takes when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE