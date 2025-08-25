Liam Coen Reveals What's Next for Jaguars Following Preseason Finale
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished their preseason with a 0-2-1 record heading into the 2025 NFL campaign. Of course, wins, losses, and even the final scores in these exhibitions are practically meaningless. What matters is the process, whether it's prominent rotation players nailing down new systems, depth pieces looking to boost their statuses on the depth chart, or the deep bench fighting for a final roster spot; individual snaps are exponentially more important than the ultimate results.
In that vein, new head coach Liam Coen had decided that he was comfortable with what his starters showed in their first two preseason games, training camp, and practices, and chose to hold them out of the final exhibition against the Miami Dolphins. Instead, Jacksonville got an in-depth look at some of its young players on the cusp of the roster.
In the end, the Jaguars fell to the Dolphins, 6-14, after another crucial fourth-quarter drive ended in disaster. Seth Henigan may have thrown an interception on the potential game-tying series, but the team saw plenty of encouraging signs from its players. Now, they can take what they learned and begin preparations for the season kickoff against the Carolina Panthers.
Next steps for the Jacksonville Jaguars following preseason finale against Miami Dolphins
While Head Coach Liam Coen ultimately elected to rest his starters against the Miami Dolphins, he's far from satisfied with his team's development. While he's been encouraged by what he's seen so far from the Jacksonville Jaguars, he maintained that there's still plenty of work to be done, speaking to the media after the game:
"Yeah, we still got to continue to get better; there is no doubt. We cannot waste a single moment, second, minute, practice, walk-through, meeting – cannot be wasted. We need to improve from now until Carolina; there needs to be continued improvement. But I am proud of this team and the way they compete. The physicality in which they play with... if we can start there and have that as a standard, that continues to show up every time we compete, I'll live with that."
The 2025 NFL season will be Coen's first year as an NFL head coach. As such, it'll be his first time having a prominent voice concerning final roster cuts. He acknowledged how tough that part of the job can be:
"So many of these guys, like I told them last night, have been a part of creating our edge and who we are as a team. So those decisions aren't easy at all, especially as a young coach doing it for the first time, really. Those conversations aren't easy. The decisions aren't easy. But I believe some guys probably helped themselves out tonight in some ways, whether it's for our team or somebody else's team, and ultimately you want it to help guys continue to further their dreams as well as make our roster as competitive as it can be."
The Jaguars made a host of changes to their roster this offseason, but there are still some gaping holes in the depth chart, namely at backup quarterback and behind the top four wide receivers. Jacksonville will look to fill those needs during the league's final cuts and tinkers, but they could end up turning to the trade wire to get it done.
