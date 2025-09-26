Liam Coen Offers Clear Response to Robert Saleh's Sign-Stealing Claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has responded to San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's sign-stealing accuisations, and the Jaguars' head coach is opting to take the high road -- at least for today.
Speaking to 49ers media on Thursday, Saleh said Coen and his staff legally steal signs from defenses -- something that has become a staple of the McVay tree, he said.
Saleh's Comments
“Liam [Coen] and his staff, a couple of guys coming from Minnesota, they’ve got a—legally—a really advanced signal stealing type system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation," Saleh said. "They do a great job with it. They formation you to try to find any nugget they can. So we’ve got to be great with our signals and we’ve got to be great with our communication to combat some of the tells that we might give on the field."
“They’re almost elite in that regard. That whole entire tree. From Sean [McVay], to Kevin O’Connell, to all those guys, they all do it. So, there’s challenges. They’re gonna catch us in some situations where they have the advantage and we just gotta play good, sound, fundamental football and do our best to execute.”
Asked about Saleh's comments on Friday, Coen gave a direct response.
Coen's Response
“I’m not going to speak on that fully right now,” Coen said. “We have a huge game for us coming up this weekend. We have a great defense we have to go out and attack and that’s where our whole mindset is.”
“Again, we’re really trying to focus on a darn good defense we have to try and go attack and offensively, get better and putting together for four quarters and try to create some explosives in the pass game.”
In short, it does not look like Coen wants to get into Saleh's comments, what they mean, and how he feels about Saleh saying them in the days before the game.
But one can imagine, just based on how Coen replied, that this could be something he later comes back to. For now though, that won't happen before these two teams play.
To watch all of Coen's Friday Comments, view below.
