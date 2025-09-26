3 Jaguars Players to Watch vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to the West Coast this weekend to take on the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers, a matchup that could put them over the top as one of the hottest teams in football after the first quarter of the year. All of this is from the direction of head coach Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who have orchestrated a great start for the Jaguars.
Heading into this weekend, Jacksonville will need its star players to shine against an opponent that can be dangerous in any game they play this season. With that in mind, these are the three players to watch on the Jaguars roster this weekend in Santa Clara.
Devin Lloyd, linebacker
What a start to the year for Lloyd, who is playing some of his best football in his career in a contract season. With his future in question beyond this season, he is making the most of it with terrific play at the second level, showcasing his ability as a sound run defender and in coverage drops. The Jaguars will need him to continue with his quality play this weekend against Christian McCaffrey, arguably the best running back in football when healthy. If "CMC" goes quiet, victory is in sight.
Josh Hines-Allen, defensive end
Only Will Anderson Jr. has more pressures this season than Josh Hines-Allen, and it is not by much. The eighth-year pass rusher from Kentucky is off to a great start to the season. Even if the sacks aren't tallied high on the box score, the former first-round pick and all-time Jaguar great is making a significant impact on Sundays, just like he did with the tipped pass at the end of the fourth quarter last weekend that turned into the game-clinching interception.
Whether it is Brock Purdy or Mac Jones at quarterback, Hines-Allen will need to make their lives in the backfield an utter misery. Sunday afternoon would be a great way to become the Jaguars' all-time sacks leader, and a productive day could lead to happy times in Duval County.
Trevor Lawrence, quarterback
With Nick Bosa out for the season with a torn ACL, there is less of a risk against the 49ers' defensive front. Could this be the day Lawrence showcases what he can do best as a passer under Coen? Sunday would provide a great opportunity for his early-season signature game with his new head coach, including a better and more confident connection with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Lawrence has the talent to lead the Jaguars to victory and give them a chance every weekend. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh always had his defense ready to play, but a clean, accurate day from the former pre-draft sensation would have Jacksonville on the right track and a continued hot streak.
