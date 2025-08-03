Veteran Receiver Continues Flashing for Jaguars' Coen
As the Jacksonville Jaguars get deeper into training camp, veterans and young players continue to stand out and make waves. This only increases the excitement around the organization with their new head coach, Liam Coen, and general manager James Gladstone.
The Jaguars had their team scrimmage in front of fans on Friday night, offering a preview of the season to come. Following the scrimmage, only one player has continued to stand out for Coen.
Dyami Brown continues strong stretch of practices
Free agent acquisition and wide receiver Dyami Brown continues to be a standout player in recent practices. His size, ball skills, and ability as a vertical threat have turned heads in his first practices with the Jaguars.
Brown is coming off a career year in 2024 with the Washington Commanders, where he tallied over 300 yards but became a go-to target in the passing game and nearly matched his season total in three postseason games.
While his start to camp wasn't flashy, Coen said that it all started coming together in recent practices. It wasn't that Brown was doing his job, but the opportunities were not there early on.
"He had a great spring and then was just maybe a little quiet early on in training camp. And it's not like he wasn't doing his job," Coen said. "Just maybe either wasn't coming his way or didn't come down with a couple one-on-one [opportunities]."
In Friday night's scrimmage, Brown was getting open and making plays, including some big ones over the middle of the field. As Coen observed, the former Commanders wideout and playoff standout can run, something that was noticeable in spring activities as well.
"Tonight was just great to see him get out in the open field because you can see he can run," Coen said. "He can run. He was coming down the middle of field fearlessly multiple times. That's kind of been consistent throughout the spring as well."
Coen called Brown a 'good pro' and has been pleased with his performance thus far. It is a good sign for the veteran playmaker and his chances of putting up another career year in Jacksonville.
"I’ve been pleased with him. He never really misaligns," Coen said. "He doesn't jack up formations or motion. Like, he's just a good pro. He's done a nice job and I’ve been happy with him.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest reports on performances by Jaguars wide receivers in training camp.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.