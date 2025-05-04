Have Trevor Lawrence's Weapons Improved in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars made Trevor Lawrence the focus of their offseason. There is no other way around it.
Lawrence was the biggest reason Jaguars owner Shad Khan pursued head coach Liam Coen as aggressively as he did, with Khan believing in Coen's track record of developing quarterbacks.
That then led to the hiring of general manager James Gladstone, who helped orchestrate a free agency period in which the Jaguars added four offensive linemen -- two of whom will start -- a starting wide receiver and two new tight ends.
Add in the drafting of Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall and the selections of other picks such as Wyatt Milum, Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen, and the Jaguars weren't shy to add more weapons and offensive line depth during the draft.
So the question is ... have the Jaguars improved the cast around Lawrence?
Last year, the Week 1 starters at the skill positions for the Jaguars were Christian Kirk, Brian Thomas Jr., Gabe Davis, Evan Engram, and Travis Etienne.
Entering this year, and one could argue the likely starters are Thomas, Hunter, Dyami Brown, Brenton Strange, and Etienne.
The Jaguars appear to have upgraded at two receiver spots, have upgraded the running back depth, and the tight end transition from Evan Engram to Brenton Strange makes more sense when you consider the role of tight ends in Coen's offense.
“Yeah, I think we've definitely addressed the ability to strike from a distance. I think that that's something that we just struggled to do a little bit in Tampa where you ended up having to go 10-, 12-play drives a lot," Coen said after the draft.
"It was efficient, right, but ultimately you're looking to be as explosive as you can in both the run and the pass. I think that was definitely addressed in both pro free agency and the college draft landscape. Don't think we have to add any more at this point.”
The Jaguars have made a lot of changes at the skill positions this offseason, and it sure seems like they have built the best supporting cast of Lawrence's entire career as a result. Only time will tell, but it seems as if the unit has moved in the right direction.
