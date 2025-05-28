Jaguars Won't Put Too Much on Travis Hunter in OTAs
The Jacksonville Jaguars know that No. 2 pick Travis Hunter is set to do special things. That doesn't mean he has to start doing them now, though.
Hunter is set to play both wide receiver and cornerback during the 2025 season, but the Jaguars will wait until they are deeper into Hunter's rookie season to ask him to wear two hats on the same day on the practice field.
As a result, Hunter has practiced at both positions over the course of OTAs thus far but has not practiced at both positions in the same day. And that isn't going to change anytime soon, according to head coach Liam Coen.
“Yeah, we won’t put him in that situation to have him do that [move between offense and defense in a practice], although I’m sure he’d probably want to. I’m sure," Coen said after Tuesday's OTA practice.
"At the end of the day, he still meets defensively every day that he’s on offense. So, he’s getting the mental part of it and being able to catch up on some of the communication, some of the corrections off the film from the defensive side of the ball. He’s getting a lot of the mental, and it would probably be unfair to put him out on the grass and do both and ask him to go do that and see success.”
This means some days Hunter will practice along Brian Thomas Jr., and some days he will practice alongside Tyson Campbell. But he won't do both on the same day during the offseason program.
This set up will have to change in the regular season once practice time is more limited, but for now the Jaguars are taking it one step at a time with Hunter.
"In season, he’s going to probably have to just because it’s the way practices are organized. He’s definitely going to have to do that," Coen said.
"I envision maybe a third-down day in-season where obviously he’s playing receiver, but he’s also going to have to go get some reps on defense and be able to do some of those things. It will come up, absolutely. Just from the teaching and the initial stages of it, don’t really see that being something we’ll do anytime soon.”
