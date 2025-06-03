One Remaining Move the Jaguars Should Consider
The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent the offseason revamping their roster in quiet, but likely productive ways. The Jaguars struggled on both sides of the ball last season, leading to sweeping changes on and off the field this offseason. The most notable change came on Jacksonville's coaching staff.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network listed one player every team in the National Football League should consider. Austin believes the Jaguars' defense could still use some help this upcoming season.
Specifically, Austin believes a Jaguars' defense that contains a solid pass rushing duo could benefit from having another talented pass rusher.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense features a strong young pass-rushing duo in Joshua Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. The tandem combined for 18.5 sacks and 119 pressures in 2024," Austin said.
"However, the depth behind Hines-Allen and Walker is largely unproven, and the Jaguars should be looking to add more talent to this group. They did sign Emmanuel Ogbah, but at 32 years old and coming off a season in Miami where he managed just five sacks as a full-time starter, expectations should be tempered."
Austin believes the Jaguars should consider signing Dennis Gardeck to help solidify the Jaguars' depth. As the Jaguars look to continue building out their roster, they should leave no stone unturned. Jacksonville needs all the help it can get in Liam Coen's first season with the team.
"Dennis Gardeck isn’t a sack artist by any means, but he’s more than a specialist and can impact a game in multiple ways. He brings value as an all-around outside linebacker, posting a 13.8% tackle rate and 12.6% pressure rate last season. While neither number jumps off the page individually, together, they highlight Gardeck’s versatility. His tackling ability isn’t surprising given his contributions as a special-teams player early in his career," Austin said.
"Gardeck may not be a top-tier option as a pass rusher, but Jacksonville doesn’t need him to be because they already have guys who could produce at a high level in that department. He’s a cost-effective player who can operate as a hybrid edge defender and do a bit of everything."
The Jaguars would benefit from moves such as this one. However, they may also be done making moves this offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about this story right now.
Please let us know your thoughts on this story right now when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.