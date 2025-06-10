Jaguars No Longer Have NFL's Highest-Paid Punter
Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke has been one of the NFL's elite specialists for much of his seven-year career. Now, he is getting paid accordingly.
With Cooke getting a four-year, $16 million deal on Monday, he was officially the NFL's highest-paid punter. His total value and average annual value each just barely surpassed Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole, who reset the punter market a few weeks ago.
Then, the market was reset again on Tuesday morning.
Not even 24 hours after Cooke's deal, the Seahawks made punter Michael Dickson the highest-paid punter in the league and in NFL history with a $16.2 million deal.
Cooke made the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro selection last year, the highlight of what has been a consistent and productive career with the Jaguars since being drafted in 2018.
In 2024, Cooke recorded 68 punts for 3,359 yards with a 44.8-yard net punting average. Cooke’s 44.8-yard net punting average led the AFC and ranked second in the NFL.
34 of his 68 punts were inside the 20-yard line and 13 were inside the 10-yard line, tying for fourth-most in the NFL in both categories. In Week 8 against Green Bay, Cooke recorded a career-long 73-yard punt, tied with Bryan Anger for the fifth-longest punt in franchise history,
"Logan had a fantastic year. His ability to control the returners with all those different punts he has. He's a problem for other coordinators. I have more people come up to me in pregame and talk about Logan. So, it's a respect he gets across the league," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said last season.
Last year was hardly Cooke's first impressive season, but it was his first Pro Bowl nod. And now, the big-time accolades continue to pour in as he cashes in with the Jaguars.
"I am because he's had some fantastic years in the past, and he could have gone other years, I believe," Farwell said last year when asked if he was surprised it was Cooke's first Pro Bowl.
"But sometimes that's just how it works out and sometimes it takes a year or two. You've had some good players that don't exactly get it right away and sometimes you’ve just got to keep working at it, and keep improving, and keep doing all those things, and keep doing it consistently, which he has. So, sometimes it takes longer than others, but you knew eventually he would do it, and be honored. Like I said, I get more coaches across the league telling me how good he is, and how talented he is. I even had some coaches say, ‘I'm voting for him,’ that kind of thing. So, I'm not surprised.”
