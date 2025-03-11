No. 5 Pick Should Be Wide Open for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars free agency has gotten off to a hot start, with several new faces making their way to Jacksonville. On the other side of new faces coming into town, a handful of familiar faces will be continuing their football journey elsewhere.
While no one truly knew what to expect from the Jaguars new management when they took over, it has quickly become seen what the Jaguars are planning on doing in free agency, and where the team will look to add pieces through the NFL Draft.
That being said, it shouldn't be blown over the fact that the franchise holds the fifth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, After weeks of predictions and mock drafts, the Jaguars might have just thrown a curveball to several members of the media.
After several analysts and fans debated who the franchise would take with their first round pick, it seems to be more up in the air than ever. So far this offseason, the Jaguars have added a cornerback in Jourdan Lewis, a quarterback in Nick Mullens, a safety in Eric Murray, a guard in Patrick Mekari, and tight ends Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt, just to name a few off the bat.
The Jaguars draft selection seems wide open with possibilities from adding a defensive piece in Mason Graham, who has been linked to the Jaguars for quite sometime, to wide receiver in Tetairoa
McMillan, another strong piece that would benefit the strength in Jaguars upcoming youth on offense.
The franchise still needs to find players that fit areas with holes on both offense and defense. Regardless of several signings, they have all been for multiple years. Who's to say that things go well for the new faces in Jacksonville? Just because the draft options are open doesn't mean they should be reckless with it.
Bringing in a new general manager in James Gladstone, who has gotten strong praise from several past employers surrounding his drafting evaluations, will be a strong asset for the franchise this time around in draft season. As well as bouncing ideas off of the new Vice President of Football Operations, and Jaguars legend Tony Boselli.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.