2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars Enter Offseason With Top-5 Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their pick locked up.
No, the Jacksonville Jaguars won't pick No. 1 in the 2025 NFL Draft; that would be the Tennessee Titans. Instead, the Jaguars are now set to officially pick at No. 5 overall.
The top-5 order of the draft is as follows: Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots, and the Jaguars.
The Jaguars have a clear history with the No. 5 pick. The last time the Jaguars picked No. 5, they selected Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who went on to make multiple Pro Bowls and ean an All-Pro nod for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars are now likely out of the Travis Hunter sweepstakes considering the teams in front of them, specifically the New England Patriots. Still, the Jaguars should be in a clear position to land a top talent in the draft at either cornerback, defensive line, or offensive line.
The Jaguars finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record, which means they will pick in the top-5 for the first time since 2022 when they held the No. 1 pick. The Jaguars will now be expected to use the No. 5 pick to restock for the 2025 season, with hopes of a quick turnaround after their disappointing season in 2024.
“I mean, I think it kind of has to, honestly. The turnaround has to be quick, it has to be fast, and we’ve got to do it the right way," Doug Pederson said on Sunday after the Jaguars' overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
"And that's continuing to work and just build the pieces and put together a strong football team heading into next year.”
The Jaguars are no strangers to picking in the top-5, even if it hasn't happened in the last two drafts. After back-to-back 9-8 seasons, however, the Jaguars are once again one of the NFL's worst teams.
The next several months will determine who exactly will be leading the Jaguars on the sidelines and in the front office. But whoever is leading the Jaguars will now be stockpiled with a top-5 pick, along with multiple picks in the third, fourth and sixth rounds. In the end, few teams have the draft ammunition the Jaguars have.
