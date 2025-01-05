BREAKING: Jaguars' Bitter Rival Tennessee Titans Land No. 1 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
For the third time in five years, the No. 1 pick is back in the AFC South.
This time around, the pick will land with none other than the Tennessee Titans -- the Jaguars' longest, oldest and most-hated rival of all.
It is a fitting end for the Titans' season. After firing Mike Vrabel, the Titans took major steps backward under first-year head coach Brian Callahan and second-year general manager Ran Carthon. 2023 second-round quarterback Will Levis never developed like anyone hoped and was on and off the bench after turnovers doomed his tenure as the starter.
As a result of the failure of Levis to develop, it certainly seems like the Titans could be in the market for a quarterback with the No. 1 pick. The top options seem to be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward, while the top non-quarterback in the draft is Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
The Jaguars are no strangers to seeing the No. 1 pick land in the division, with all four teams in the division having the No. 1 pick now at least once since 2010. Luckily for the Jaguars, though, it appears the 2025 quarterback class pales in comparison to the 2023 and 2024 quarterback classes, which could mean the Tennessee Titans will have to settle with the top pick.
If the Titans do end up picking one of Ward or Sanders -- or another quarterback entirely -- then the Jaguars can be ensured at least two games against a rookie quarterback on the 2025 calendar, just one year after the Jaguars managed to sweep the Titans while they had veteran quarterbacks in place.
Perhaps the Titans recognize the weakness of the quarterback class and look to add a veteran quarterback in free agency. If that is the path they go, they could look to either take Hunter with the No. 1 pick or trade down with a quarterback-needy team that is willing to gamble on the No. 1 pick and this year's quarterback class.
Either way, it appears the 2025 NFL Draft is now set to officially run through Nashville and the AFC South. After weeks of back-and-forth, the No. 1 pick is now Tennessee's.
