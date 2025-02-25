2025 NFL Scouting Combine: Previewing Potential Jaguars Linebacker Targets
With the NFL Scouting Combine kicking off from Indianapolis this week, we are going to take a look at each position group and a few names who make sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars to keep close tabs on.
First up, we take a look at the linebacker position.
The Jaguars don't have a glaring need at linebacker with players like Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd stepping back into starting roles under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Still, the Jaguars didn't draft any linebackers in last year's draft and they could lose a core special teamer in pending free agent linebacker Caleb Johnson.
With that said, here are three linebackers to keep eyes on during the combine.
Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell
A true click-and-close linebacker, Alabama's Jihaad Campbell is among the most explosive at the position in this year's linebacker group. He also seems to fit the mindset and play style that Campanile and new head coach Liam Coen are seeking out of their defensive players in 2025 and beyond. He should be expected to put up some impressive numbers during workouts and could even find himself in the first round as a result.
UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger
If there is any linebacker prospect who seems to fit the "play with your hair on fire" mindset that Campanile and Coen clearly want to resonate on the Jaguars' defense, it is UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger. He is undersized and might not have a true three-down role early in his career, but he has instincts and quickness and could even play a special teams role the Jaguars may be missing if Johnson moves on during free agency in March.
Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr.
A first-team All-SEC player in 2024, Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul has a profile that indicates he could be a big riser during workouts. He thrives in coverage due to his athletic traits and his overall athleti ability and fludiity could be on full display this week in Indianapolis. With a big week, he could do a lot for his draft stock and potentially even find himself on the radar of a team like the Jaguars who are undergoing change and have no allegiances to past players.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.