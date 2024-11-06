3 Key Jaguars Players To Watch After NFL Trade Deadline
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just 2-7 on the season, so it's time to start taking stock of the future.
Many wondered if the Jaguars would make any moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and while they did Jacksonville did trade defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and offensive tackle Cam Robinson late last month, Tuesday was much less active for them.
Jacksonville decided to stand pat at the trade deadline, which was a rather strange decision given that the team certainly had some pieces that should have been moved.
Regardless, the deadline has now come and gone, so the Jags' roster is essentially set the rest of the way.
Here are three Jaguars players to watch for the remainder of the season.
Brenton Strange, TE
Brenton Strange has had kind of an odd season. Two weeks ago, he caught five passes for 59 yards, but then in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles, he wasn't targeted once.
I guess it's what you can expect out of a young tight end who is currently second on the depth chart, but that could be changing soon.
Jaguars top tight end Evan Engram has just one year left on his deal and is now 30 years old. He has also been pretty underwhelming in 2024, having logged just 25 catches for 223 yards and a score in five games.
With Jacksonville seeming headed toward a quasi-rebuild soon, Strange could see his role increase as the Jags look to see what the second-year pass catcher has.
Look for the Jaguars to ramp up his playing time as we get deeper into the season.
Parker Washington, WR
Jacksonville selected Parker Washington in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and with Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. leading the Jags' depth chart, Washington's role was understandably limited earlier in the year.
However, a recent flurry of injuries to the Jaguars' receiving corps has thrust Washington into action, and the last two games, he has totaled six receptions for 87 yards. He was targeted 10 times in that pair of contests.
Washington was relatively impressive at Penn State, and while he doesn't have any attributes that jump off the page, he is a solid all-around receiver who could forge a role in Jacksonville's aerial attack moving forward.
Kirk is out for the season, so Washington may end up getting more touches.
Jarrian Jones, CB
One of the Jaguars' most intriguing offseason acquisition was cornerback Jarrian Jones, who the team selected in the third round of the draft.
Jones has played in all nine games this season, displaying versatility as a nickelback in the slot. He has registered 16 tackles and three passes defended thus far, and he owns a very impressive 71.6 grade at Pro Football Focus. That's good for 40th out of 205 qualified corners.
The 23-year-old has many other cornerbacks to contend with in Jacksonville, but the Jags could aim to trade Ronald Darby during the offseason, which would open more playing time for Jones.
We'll see if Jones continues to impress over the last couple of months.
