BREAKING: Jaguars Add a Center in FA

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their new center, and it is a familiar face for Jaguars head coach Liam Coen: Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Robert Hainsey.
" Robert Hainsey has agreed to terms with the #Jaguars on a 3-year, $21M deal in a deal done by Tommy Condon of CAA. He gets $13M guaranteed. More protection for Trevor Lawrence and a family face for Liam Coen," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Monday.
The Jaguars had a giant hole open up at center last week when former starting center Mitch Morse announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons. Morse had provided a reliable and stablizing force to the offensive line after two years of Luke Fortner making starts, but his retirement meant the Jaguars had to look elsewhere.
The Jaguars did exactly that with the addition of Hainsey, who was a third-round pick for the Buccaneers out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. Hainsey started in 34 games at center for the Buccaneers from 2022-2023 but was replaced last year by first-round pick Graham Barton.
Ultimately, Hainsey gives the Jaguars a player with starting experience at center as well as one who has played other spots along the offensive line in the past. He also has experience in head coach Liam Coen's offensive scheme after Coen led the Buccaneers offense during the 2024 season.
Coen is set to try to replicate a strong rushing attack and offensive line in Jacksonville in his first year as head coach. After adding three offensive linemen on the first day of free agency, the Jaguars have made it clear where their priorities are.
"I think we would all agree that it needs to improve, right? I think, first and foremost, when you look at the offensive side of the ball, you want that unit and that group, it's the first thing when you break the huddle that the defense sees," Coen said at his opening press conference.
"I want that to mean something. We want that to mean something. And it will. And that's a mentality. That's personnel. That's scheme. That's technique. That's fundamentals. That's attitude. That's something that we need to make sure we instill."
