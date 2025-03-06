3 Potential Landing Spots For Jaguars' Kirk
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make their first major move of the offseason after this week's reports of the impending release of veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk.
Kirk's last two seasons have been shortened by injury, but his Jaguars' tenure will go down as one defined by reliability and big plays. He was a key piece of the Trevor Lawrence reclamation project after his tough year in 2021, and he would have put up even more numbers if not for injuries.
But with Kirk now set to move onto a different team entering the 2025 free agency market, we are going to take our best stab at which landing spots make sense.
So, where do we think are some realistic landing spots for Kirk? We break it down below.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Jaguars seemed primed to trade Kirk to the Pittsburgh Steelers at last year's NFL trade deadline.As a result of Kirk's untimely season-ending injury against the Green Bay Packers ahead of the deadline, though, Trent Baalke could not move Kirk out as he attempted to get some contracts off the books.
With Kirk now set to be a free agent who the Steelers would not give up a draft pick for, it makes all the sense in the world for them to have interest in his services. They need to stock up on more weapons in the passing game, and Kirk is a good player who won't completely break the bank.
Arizona Cardinals
Kirk spent the first four years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals before signing his staggering free agency deal with the Jaguars in the 2022 offseason. While the Cardinals let Kirk walk before, they now have a new-look wide receiver room that is full of young and ascending talents who need a veteran leader.
Kirk already has clear chemistry with Kyler Murray, and the Cardinals have different decision-makers than they had in 2022 when they let Kirk leave in free agency. Going back to a franchise and quarterback he already knows might make sense for both sides.
Washington Commanders
The head coach who helped make Kirk such a productive receiver in Arizona during three of his first four years is none other than Kliff Kingsbury, the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator. Kingsbury knows exactly what he brings to the table and how he could elevate his offense.
The Commanders already added one veteran wide receiver in Deebo Samuel, and they have the cap space to add another in Kirk. Kirk, Samuel and Terry McLaurin would give Jayden Daniels and experienced group to work with next year.
