Jaguars Save Huge Money Against the Cap by Releasing Christian Kirk
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk into free agency; he joins an expansive list of free-agent wide receivers in what is becoming a loaded market. This move frees up a lot of money for them.
This release comes after Kirk's production with the team has slowly declined. When he first joined the team in 2022, it looked as if the Jaguars had found a reliable weapon for Trevor Lawrence and that Kirk would be a part of the team's long-term future.
However, in every subsequent season after that one, Kirk has been plagued with injuries, and thus, his production steadily declined. Last season, he was only on the field for eight games and had 379 yards and one touchdown.
It makes sense for them to release him this season, as he would've been a free agent next year anyway. This new regime with James Gladstone and Liam Cohen is making it clear that they're steering this team in a new direction, which may mean more Jaguars get released in the coming days.
Now he joins other notable free-agent wide receivers like Chris Godwin or Davante Adams in what looks like a stacked free agency class. Now that it looks like the Jaguars will have increased money, could they pursue another wide receiver in free agency?
It doesn't have to be a wide receiver, but this money opens up room for a possible extension or for them to target another one of the team's needs. Their defense was less than stellar the next season; this move could mean they're making space for a trade that gives them a star cornerback.
The Jaguars have a lot of holes they need to fill this off-season, and keeping an injured receiver with a huge contract on the team wasn't gonna do them any favors. The Jaguars' front office needs to go out and get Lawrence some help if they're serious about changing the trajectory of this franchise.
10.4 million is enough to go out and get help for Lawrence. They also need to hit on their draft pick, as that will be important in bettering this team and setting them up for success for next year and beyond.
