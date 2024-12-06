Analyst Suggests Bizarre Scenario For Jaguars to Land Deion Sanders
With the Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly in the driver's seat for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it seems like a foregone conclusion the Jaguars are likely to select a University of Colorado star.
The obvious name to watch is cornerback/wide receiver hybrid and Heisman Trophy favorite Travis Hunter. One analyst, however, has a bizarre read on how the Jaguars should land another pair of Colorado stars -- Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his father Deion Sanders.
"The one that I think is the super sleeper if you're looking for a super sleeper is Jacksonville, where maybe they say 'Hey, we just lucked into Shedeur Sanders. Let's go after Deion, and let's move on from Trevor Lawrence.' You could get a haul for Trevor Lawrence. And Shedeur Sanders and Deion go back to Florida," McIntyre said.
Simply put, this suggestion is a bit bonkers for a few reasons. Let's dive into why.
For starters, the Jaguars would not be "lucking into Shedeur Sanders" with the No. 1 pick. While Sanders is likely the top quarterback in this class, he is probably the fourth quarterback off the board in both the 2023 and 2024 classes. How does a team luck into a prospect who is barely a top-8 player at the position in the last three years?
If there is any player the Jaguars would be lucking into, it would clearly be Hunter. The Jaguars entered the season likely thinking they had no shot at the rare athlete who is far and away the best prospect in this year's class.
Then there is the entire baffling idea of trading Lawrence just a year after giving him the highest-paid deal in franchise history. The Jaguars have a rare talent at quarterback who they can build around for the next decade. They have never had that, and they are not about to change it simply so they can have an OK quarterback prospect on a rookie deal.
Jacksonville is not moving away from Lawrence under any circumstances. He is the guy in Jacksonville, and will continue to be so.
Finally, there is the entire Deion Sanders suggestion. The Jaguars will likely have one of the top job openings in football when/if they move on from Doug Pederson. Shad Khan has already been burned by going for a top college name once. Will he really do it again after back-to-back failed hires?
The answer is a resounding no.
