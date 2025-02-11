Jaguars Swing Monumental Trade, Draft Haul in Mock Draft
Every team in the National Football League will enter the offseason intending to improve their team. However, certain teams, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, have much more work to do than other teams in the league following their woeful 4-13 campaign. The Jaguars were arguably the worst team in the league at one point this season, gradually improving over the second half of the season.
Once the season was officially over, the Jaguars immediately started to improve their team by firing former head coach Doug Pederson who seemed to lose his touch on the team at the end of his second season with the team. Pederson entered this season needing to prove that last year's ending was not an indictment on him and his coaching staff.
Instead, the Jaguars immediately proved the opposite by starting the season 1-5, with many of those losses being games the Jaguars had a lead in or could have won with marginally better play and coaching.
The Jaguars addressed the first part by firing Pederson and hiring Liam Coen as the team's next coach. Now, it will be up to the Jaguars' front office and Coen to find the players who best fit Coen's vision for the team. If they can pick the correct players, the NFL Draft and free agency will provide the Jaguars with a chance to greatly improve in a short amount of time.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus projects the Jaguars to trade back in the draft with the San Francisco 49ers while also getting back a solid wide receiver in veteran Deebo Samuel. Assuming Samuel is healthy and ready to go, pairing him with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and quarterback Trevor Lawrence would give new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen a favorable situation on offense to start the season.
Sikkema suggests the Jaguars and 49ers will swap their first-round picks, allowing the 49ers to select fifth and the Jaguars to select 11th in the draft. "The deal would also send Samuel in return, as the 49ers recently gave the veteran 2025 first-round pick (No. 11), WR Deebo Samuel; 49ers receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 5)," Sikkema said.
"I expect the Jaguars to heavily invest in their offense this offseason now that Liam Coen is head coach, which is why I have them as an early potential destination for wide receiver Deebo Samuel," Sikkema said. "With Samuel in hand, Jacksonville drafts outside cornerback Will Johnson, who was a top cover player in college football when healthy in 2023. Johnson, Tyson Campbell, and Jarrian Jones would be quite the cornerback trio."
