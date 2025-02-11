What the Jaguars' Primary Focus Should be This Offseason
There are usually few positives about consecutive subpar seasons or having a roster with numerous positions that need addressing. However, one positive is that it would allow a team maximum flexibility in the NFL Draft and free agency, assuming the team has the money to spend.
Having multiple holes on a roster also gives a team cover leading up to the draft. As they have so many needs, it would be hard for a rival or a team potentially interested in the same player as the Jaguars to find a way to jump the Jaguars in line to secure that player.
The Jaguars need help along the offensive line and their group of wide receivers, among other positions on the offense. There are arguably just as many position groups, if not more, on the Jaguars' defense that need to be properly handled this offseason if the Jaguars hope to snap out of their recent string of lackluster on-field results.
While the Jaguars' offense has had its issues, defense was unquestionably the most disappointing unit this season. Although the Jaguars struggled as a whole, the Jaguars' defense was terrible at specific points this season, such as their road blowout to the Detroit Lions, where the Jaguars lost by 46 points, marking one of the worst performances in
Pro Football Network noted that the Jaguars' defense had difficulty pressing quarterbacks this season as the unit ranked near the bottom of the league in multiple statistical categories.
"The Jaguars blitzed at the lowest rate in 2024 (14%), entrusting a highly-paid defensive line led by Josh Allen-Hines, Travon Walker, and Arik Armstead to produce," PFN said. "However, the Jaguars ranked 28th in sacks (34) and 27th in pressure rate (29.4%). Even if you look just at dropbacks without a blitz, the Jaguars ranked 28th in non-blitz pressure rate (27.3%)."
Jacksonville's front office has invested a lot of money and prime draft capital into its defense with mixed results. However, it must not let that deter it, as many of the players it added over the last couple of seasons should improve this offseason. Those players may play better with new additions and even more pressure from the defense.
