BREAKING: Jaguars Complete In-Person GM Interview With Ethan Waugh
The Jacksonville Jaguars have completed an in-person interview with interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the team announced.
Waugh is one of five finalists for the job that was vacated by former general manager Trent Baalke. He is joined by Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams, and Los Angeles Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone.
Waugh has been with the Jaguars for the last three seasons after he joined the franchise following the 2022 NFL Draft. He served as Baalke's interim general manager and has held the interim role since Baalke was fired in mid-January.
Before working for the Jaguars, Waugh had been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2004.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire earlier this month by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement.
"And I think, you know, obviously Liam is going to be part of it, and he has kind of what he's looking for, and Mark Lamping will be involved, and we have a number of other people involved. And ultimately, we'll make a recommendation, and Shad will be very involved. We'll make a recommendation, and Shad will make a decision who the next GM is," Boselli said last week.
"But what I'm looking for, you know, first and foremost is the individual. From a character and integrity standpoint, you know, what kind of ego does this individual has because, you know, just the way I'm wired, and probably because of the position I played, you got to be in it for each other, and it's not about you as an individual. Like, I'm not looking for the smartest guy, and to let everyone know they're the smartest guy because how great they did when they pick, you know, good players, and you know, and if they don't, if it's not a good player, it's someone else's fault. And we're just not going to have that in this building."
