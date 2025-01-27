BREAKING: Heath Farwell Returning to Jaguars Under Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars are keeping a key piece of their coaching staff around for new head coach Liam Coen.
Florida Times-Union's Gene Frenette reported on Monday that special teams coordinator Heath Farwell would be retained under Coen's staff, something Coen confirmed later in the day when speaking with a small group of reporters.
"Yeah, you look at a group that did some really good things, obviously, there's some specialists that performed special," Coen said.
"But when I did some research on Heath, and you looked at the background, working for Pete, working for Coach Carroll, right as a former player, and then going and working for the Bills, and you saw like, okay, the way Coach Carroll did things, and that kind of collaborative approach, right, the confidence, the positivity, that message. And then you go to Buffalo, and you're truly around Sean McDermott who is fundamentals, technique, detail, no stone unturned. I thought that was a pretty cool kind of combination. And then you look at just when I talked to him, there's a shared message. There's a shared kind of vision for what you want it to look like and how you want to coach guys on the grass and in the building. And, you know, thought that was a no-brainer."
Farwell has coached multiple Pro Bowlers in Jacksonville, ranging from returner Jamal Agnew to punter Logan Cooke to long snapper Ross Matiscik. Cooke and Matiscik are both set to go to the Pro Bowl this year.
Cooke and Matiscik are also second-team All-Pro selections in 2024, while Matiscik was a first-team All-Pro in 2023.
There was a big sense of support for Farwell to return internally after the job he has done with the Jaguars' special teams over the last several seasons. Now, Farwell is officially locked in and the Jaguars are set to move forward with one of their most consistent and important assistant coaches in the organization.
According to sources familiar with the situation, there are three key coaches from last year's team who will not be returning as a part of Coen's staff: former offensive coordinator Press Taylor, former defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, and former offensive line coach Phil Rauscher.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.