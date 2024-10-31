BREAKING: Injury Report Reveals Rookie Star's Status
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released another extended injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Rookie Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was limited with a chest injury for the second day in a row, with the No. 23 pick sporting a red non-contact jersey at practice.
"I mean, what gives us what we're looking for? If we're looking for a speed element down the field on a certain concept, who is available that can give us that aspect of things? I mean, it's kind of the same thing of building a game plan. If he can't go, you have contingency plans of this is what's going to give us what we want on this particular play," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said about Thomas on Thursday.
Also limited for the Jaguars were running Back Tank Bigsby (ankle), wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder), running back Travis Etienne (hamstring), defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle), and safety Andrew Wingard (knee).
Listed as non-participants for the Jaguars were left guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and right guard Brandon Scherff (knee).
Practicing in full for the Jaguars were running back Keilan Robinson (toe) and cornerback Ronald Darby (hip).
“I mean, we'll see, right? We'll see. Excited to get him back out there because it's been, gosh, I think all the way back to the rookie training camp way back in July," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Robinson on Wednesday.
"So, it'll be good to get him back out there and with his teammates and really just see kind of what he remembers of the playbook and how he can help us, whether it's on offense or special teams.”
