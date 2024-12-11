BREAKING: Jaguars Add Former Huskies' Star Gaskin
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added to the running back room a day after losing Velus Jones.
The Jaguars announced on Wednesday the signing of University of Washington star and Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin to the practice squad.
In addition, the Jaguars also signed offensive lineman Jerome Carvin and offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen to the practice squad. To make room, the Jaguars also released long snapper Tucker Addington and punter Matt Haack.
Gaskin set program records at Washington from 2015-2018, breaking the records in rushing yards (5,323), total touchdowns (62) and rushing touchdowns (57). His 5,323 yards and 57 rushing touchdowns each rank third-most in Pac-12 history. Moreover, Gaskin became the first player in Pac-12 history to rush for 1,000-plus yards and the second FBS player to eclipse 1,200 yards in all four of his seasons.
The Miami Dolphins drafted Gaskin in the seventh-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, taking him with the No. 234 pick.
In four seasons with Miami, Gaskin played in 38 games and recorded 1,355 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 361 carries. He also recorded 701 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 101 receptions. In 2023, he was on the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams’ practice squads. This season, Gaskin spent time on the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad, appearing in five games.
The Jaguars running back room now consists of Gaskin, Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, D'Ernest Johnson, and Keilan Robinson. Robinson has been active for the last two games, marking his NFL debut. During that time, the Jaguars have listed Johnson as a healtjy scratch on game day.
