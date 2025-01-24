BREAKING: Jaguars Hated Rival Texans Dump OC
The AFC South is continuing to undergo massive change.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already fired head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. Now, they have landed Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their next head coach, the eighth in franchise history.
The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Ran Carthon and replaced him with Mike Borgonzi.
The Indianapolis Colts fired defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and have replaced him with former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
And now, the Houston Texans have made their major change in firing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.
Slowik rose to prominence during the Texans' wildly successful 2023 season, with the former Kyle Shanahan assistant earning a spotlight due to the early success of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons from a quarterback in NFL history, and Slowik saw his stock raise in a big way as a result.
Slowik got head coach buzz and even took a few interviews in the following season, but instead of taking or landing a head job, he returned to Houston in 2024. Expectations increased for the Texans and their entire offense thanks to the success Slowik and Stroud had the previous year. The Texans also added star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the unit.
Instead, however, the Texans offense looked clunky throughout the entire season. It appeared as if defensive coordinators across the league had caught onto the Texans tendencies from 2023, and Houston's offense never took the massive leap forward that so many expected.
This continued through the season and then bled into the playoffs, with the Texans offense facing major struggles in their divisional loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. During that game, the Chiefs sacked Stroud eight times and ultimately proved the Texans offense had some issues at their very core.
With the Texans offense standing as one of the most disappointing units in the entire NFL during the 2024 season, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had no choice but to make a massive move and bring significant change to his staff.
Once a head coach candidate, Slowik is now out of a job in Houston and the Texans are the latest AFC South team to undergo change.
