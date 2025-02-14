BREAKING: Jaguars Set to Hire Western Michigan's Trevor Mendelson
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seemingly added another assistant to Liam Coen's offense.
"The Jaguars are hiring Western Michigan co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Trevor Mendelson as an offensive assistant," Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports/247 Sports said on social media. "Coached first-team All-American Addison West this season. Previously spent two seasons working at Notre Dame."
"Mendelson, who has been considered a rising star in the college coaching world for the past several years, will now head to the NFL to be part of Liam Coen’s staff in Jacksonville and will work with the Jaguars’ offensive line unit. Was Notre Dame’s assistant o-line coach prior to the move to Western Michigan," Zenitz said.
"In his first season, Mendelson's line helped produce 1,000-yard rusher and consensus Freshman All-American, Jalen Buckley. Center Jacob Gideon was named First Team All-MAC and was rated the top center in the MAC by Pro Football Focus. Guard Addison West also earned Third Team All-MAC honors," Western Michigan's bio of Mendelson reads.
It remains to be seen what Mendelson's official role and title with the Jaguars will be, but he is another example of Coen looking to add ascending coaches who are considered young but quickly rising in the coaching world.
“I probably wouldn't describe it like that. I would say we have an energetic staff for sure," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said on Thursday.
"So, maybe that's how I would look at it there, but in the sense of youth, I think you feel the energy, the excitement, the passion for football, for coaching, and the work that goes into making this thing ultimately what we want it to be. I think that carries over not only into our interactions with each other so far, but I think that will show up in our relationships with the players and the relationships, hopefully, with everyone else in the building. So, I think the energy there is palpable.”
Coen is set to lead the Jaguars in his first year as a head coach in 2025. He announced the bulk of his coaching staff last week, but it appears there are still several roles the Jaguars are looking to fill before the offseason program begins.
