BREAKING: Jaguars Sign Former Big Ten Star
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a change in their backfield.
Jacksonville added a new face to the running back room on Tuesday, signing veteran running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. To make room for the move, the Jaguars released undrafted rookie Jalen Jackson from the practice squad.
Funk made a name for himself at the University of Maryland, being named Third-Team All-Big Ten in his final season. Funk was then drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round (233rd overall) of the 2021 Draft.
Funk has also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and the Baltimore Ravens. Funk spent the past offseason and training camp with the Detroit Lions before being waived in August.
Funk finished his senior season (2020) ranking first in the Big Ten and second nationally in yards per carry (8.6), and third all-time in single-season yards per carry in program history.
In addition to adding Funk to the practice squad, the Jaguars also signed cornerback Tyler Hall to the practice unit to provide depth to a banged up cornerback room.
Hall signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie following the 2020 Draft and spent his first four seasons on practice squads with Atlanta, the Rams (2021) and the Las Vegas Raiders before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason.
In August, Hall was placed on Philadelphia’s injured reserve list before eventually signed with Seattle’s practice squad.
Hall has played in 30 games and made six starts in his career, recording 30 tackles (18 solo), four passes defensed, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one sack.
