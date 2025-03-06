BREAKING: Jaguars Trade Ex-Star to AFC South Rival
There has been a last-minute change to the Jacksonville Jaguars' handling of veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk.
The Jaguars were set to release Kirk ahead of next week's free agency, with the news breaking of their decision on Wednesday.
As a result of word of the news getting out early, the Jaguars were able to drum up some trade interest in their 2022 free agent signing. And the team to take the bait ended up being none other than their AFC Rival in the Houston Texans.
This is similar to in 2023 when the Jaguars announced they were set to release kicker Riley Patterson, who was shortly afterward traded to the Detroit Lions.
According to multiple reports, the Jaguars are getting a 2026 seventh-round pick for Kirk. The Jaguars are still taking on the same amount of dead money for Kirk that they would have if he was released, but they now get a pick for a player they were set to move on from.
Kirk had a massive first year with the Jaguars as they went 9-8 and won the AFC South and eventually a playoff game. In 17 games, he caught 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught two touchdowns in two playoff games.
Kirk played 12 games in 2023, catching 57 passes for 787 yards and three touchdowns before missing the final five games due to injury.
Kirk appeared in the first eight games in 2024, catching 27 passes for 379 yards and one touchdown before a season-ending injury vs. the Green Bay Packers forced him to miss the final nine games.
In three years with the Jaguars, Kirk played in 37 games and caught 168 catches for 2,274 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Jaguars will now place Kirk twice next year as the Texans look to replace injured free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Kirk has had some big games for the Jaguars against the Texans in the past, and he will now be joining forces with Houston to prevent the Jaguars from reclaiming the AFC South.
Kirk is the second veteran receiver in a row to join an AFC South rival, followed by Calvin Ridley signing with the Tennessee Titans last year.
